Brooke Hogan Reacts to Hulk Hogan Doc & Talks Removing Herself from Will (Exclusive)

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Millions are watching the new Netflix docuseries about Hulk Hogan, and now his daughter Brooke Hogan is opening to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about their painful estrangement.

Brooke didn’t want to be part of doc, saying, “Why come out of hiding and talk about something that I'm just gonna get raked over the coals for anyway?… It's missing 98 percent of real life, like it was a beautiful showcase piece on my dad's life, but it didn't talk nearly about the underbelly of the beast.”

She insisted, “Nothing in the documentary was a surprise to me. I actually watched it kind of scared thinking there would be a surprise for me and there wasn’t.”

Brooke wasn’t speaking with her father at the end of his life and removed herself from his will.

She said of their relationship, “He did really hurt me, and I never really got a genuine apology or a sorry. The forgiveness just came from my love for him, but even in the documentary, I felt like there wasn't accountability, and I was just like, ‘This is basically your last chance to really be honest.’”

As for the will, Brooke explained, “I did not want to be part of legal battles, and that I still stand by. I knew that when money is involved, if you mix my money and family, you get betrayal, you get drama, you get crazy, and I was like, 'I do not want that.’”

In the doc, Hulk does go into detail about the massive amount of fentanyl he took during his comeback in 2009.

Brooke said, “What people don't know is my dad quit cold turkey for a long time… I don't think he had an addictive personality at all towards drugs. I think his addiction was validation, particularly from women. I think that it was, you know, the sex part. I think it was… ‘Am I still young? Am I still strong? Am I still attractive? Am I still good enough?’… That led to a lot of his downfalls and a lot of his scandals.”

If she could talk to him one more time, Brooke said she would tell him, “God, I loved you so much, so much, so much more than I think anybody ever could have… My love was endless for him.”

Brooke, who shot to fame alongside her family in the reality show “Hogan Knows Best” in 2005, is returning to reality TV for HGTV’s home renovation competition “Rock the Block.”

She also has her super successful interior design firm BB Designs by Brooke and just launched her own Sonoma wine company House of Stars.

Brooke, who is the mother of 1-year-old twins, said, "I'm just trying to savor every single minute of motherhood. Growing my business… I definitely bit off more than I can chew.”