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Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara is opening up on their relationship!

During a sorority event at Spelman College, Zahara referenced her movie star mom while discussing the “value of mother-daughter relationships.”

“It felt challenging to find the words,” Zahara explained in a video shared on X. "Not challenging because I don’t value it, but because my mom and I have a unique, almost kindred relationship that can be hard to put into words.”

During her speech, Zahara was joined on stage by Angelina.

Zahara shared in a crowd full of women, "Our love for each other is a found one. I was adopted at 6 months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings. With a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind and always striving for growth as people.”

Zahara is the eldest of Angelina’s kids with ex Brad Pitt. The two also share Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

Zahara, the VP of her sorority, pointed out, “These values may sound simple, but in a world where kindness is overlooked and helping others comes at a cost, I am grateful to have had a role model show me what it looks like to be a decent human being.”

"For any daughters in the room who may know the feeling of seeing their mom as a superhero and not knowing how she does it, this is something I’ve been trying to understand my whole life,” Zahara continued.

Zahara described Angie as "the most selfless, loving and understanding woman that I get to call my mom.”

Zahara also acknowledged growing up with the public eye, saying, "With the addition of the public life that we live, it can be difficult to find those special and intimate moments without being overwhelmed with the many eyes that are on us. This has never stopped my mom from being curious about all that I am learning in and outside of my classrooms at Spelman.”

While some of her siblings are starting careers in Hollywood, she is looking into a career in "youth development and mentorship with young girls.”