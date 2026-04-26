Madonna Debuts New Song at CEO's Birthday Bash: 'Yay for the Gays!'

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Queen of Pop Madonna made a special late-night (early-morning!) visit to WeHo's famous queer club the Abbey Sunday at 1 a.m. — and she didn't come empty-handed!

As her producer Stuart Priced DJed, Madonna, 67, emerged in a diaphanous pink disco-bridal look, complete with shades and a veil.

Speaking to a throng of admirers, she began, "Hello, children... Mother is here to save you. Are you ready to dance for me?"

"Come on, meet me on the dance floor," she teased from the DJ booth, referencing her new song "I Feel So Free."

"Don't let me down, gays," she went on. "Yay for the gays!"

Madonna danced along to "I Feel So Free" and her 2005 classic "Hung Up," but most importantly stealthily debuted a brand-new track from her upcoming "Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II" album.

In the new song, she sings, "We're all waitin' for our freedom," holding the last note as the song dissolves into a hedonistic house anthem.

The crowed was into it, chanting, "Madonna! Madonna! Madonna!"

The purpose of the party was to celebrate the birthday of Abbey owner Tristan Schukraft, who is known as "The CEO of Everything Gay," so Madonna brought him out and bent him over for his birthday whacks while serenading him with the least wholesome rendition of "Happy Birthday" ever.

When it was all over, she donned her shades and made her way out through the crowd (which included fellow pop diva Addison Rae) with her boyfriend Akeem Morris, 29.

It was a very gay weekend for Madonna — she also just made available an exclusive picture disc via the gay hookup app Grindr.