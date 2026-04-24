Vivica A. Fox Spills on ‘Y&R’ Reunion with Shemar Moore After 30 Years (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is dishing on her return to “The Young and the Restless” after 30 years, bringing back the Malcolm and Stephanie storyline with Shemar Moore.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Vivica, who called it a “total surprise” to get the call to come back.

She said, “They were like, ‘So, ‘Young and the Restless’ called looking for you today.’ And I was like, ‘Young and the Restless’? For what?' They’re like, 'They want you to come back and they’re going to bring Shemar Moore back. They’re bringing back Malcolm and Stephanie's storyline.”

Fox teased what’s to come for their characters, saying, “They have a love child together.”

Malcolm is sick and in desperate need of a bone marrow donor, and Stephanie thinks their son could help save his life.

While they hadn’t played the characters in decades, the chemistry was “absolutely” still there.

She said, “Over the years, we always see each other at events, you know, and we talk. He’s my Shemarski... We watched each other grow and become movie stars, television stars, so we're very happy for each other."

Vivica also reflected on how the soap launched her Hollywood career.

Fox revealed, "Well, I don't know if you know the story, the reason why Stephanie had to depart was ‘Independence Day’ came looking for me."

She shared, “It literally changed my entire life. It opened up doors for to my destiny of being a movie star. Now I got 270 credits and I went back home, okay? Okay! Okay!"