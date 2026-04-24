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Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s son Jake is speaking out about their tragic deaths in a heartbreaking essay on Substack.

Rob and Michele were found dead in their L.A. home in December, and their son Nick Reiner was later arrested for their murders. In February, he entered a not guilty plea.

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In the essay, Jake writes about the moment his sister Romy called him to tell him their parents were dead.

He wrote, "On the afternoon of December 14, I was in Union Station at a celebration of life for one of my best friends, Christian Anderson, who died in October. It was at that moment I received a call from my sister Romy telling me our father was dead. Minutes later, she called back telling me our mother was also dead.”

Jake went on, "The 45-minute Lyft ride from downtown to the west side was unendurable. My world, as I knew it, had collapsed. I was in a trance. The only thing I could focus on was that I needed to get to my childhood home. I needed to get to my sister. I needed to figure out what the hell just happened."

He shared, "I was robbed of so many things that day. My parents won’t be at my wedding, they won’t get to hold their future grandchild, and they won’t get to see me have the successful career I’m still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me.”

Jake said nothing could prepare him for “instantly” losing both of his parents, calling it “too devastating to comprehend."

"I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it’s not a dream,” he said. "This truly is my living nightmare.”

Jake continued, "I can’t even begin to put myself in my parents’ shoes, but one thing I keep coming back to is how frightened they must have been. They were the last people in the world to deserve what happened to them. They deserved to be loved, they deserved to be respected, and above all they deserved to be appreciated for how much they gave to all three of us and to the world.”

He said his parents should be growing old together but instead they were “ripped away."

Jake called them the “center of my life,” his “guiding lights,” and the “best parents."

He wrote, "The love they have for me, my brother, and my sister is truly unconditional. And the love they have for each other in their marriage is something I always looked up to as the standard of what a successful relationship looks like.”

Jake went on to describe his close relationship with each of his parents, calling Michele his “confidant” and Rob his “hero.”

He insisted, "It’s not lost on me that I was able to have these incredible experiences, that most people don’t get to have, because of who my parents were. But I would trade every Dodger game, every Broadway show, every vacation, if I could just spend just one more hour talking to them and to say goodbye.”

Touching on his brother Nick, he continued, "We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable. Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It’s almost too impossible to process.”

He explained, "I understand that people have questions about what happened. Some of those answers will come in time. But some parts of this belong only to our family, and keeping them private is the only way to protect what little remains of something that was taken from us.”

Jake also shared, "Every day since then has been horrendous. Every meeting we take, every person we talk to, every tear we shed, every movement we make is connected to our parents being murdered. In the middle of trying to process the most devastating moment of your life, the world demands meetings, paperwork, decisions, and explanations; as if documentation must come before mourning."

He went on, "My goal in writing this piece is to offer some insight. Not only to what I lost but also to celebrate what my parents meant to me."

Jake added, "A lot of people have said to me, 'I don’t even know what to say,' and I don’t blame them. If I weren’t in the middle of this shitstorm, I wouldn’t know what to say either. It’s too specific. Too dark."