Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Reveals Emotional Reaction to Seeing Cousin Jaafar as His Dad

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Michael Jackson’s son Prince is opening up about his dad and the new biopic “Michael” in a rare TV interview.

Prince sat down with ABC News to talk about the film, which he worked on as an executive producer.

He explained, “For those of us who were lucky enough to grow up with the Jackson 5 and the Jacksons, hopefully it will reinstigate that feeling of nostalgia and fun and family.”

Prince added, “And for those of us like myself and younger that never got to experience that, I hope that it contextualizes the growth and the rise to stardom and the hard work and effort that my father put into it. Overall, just being a really fun, entertaining time for children of all ages.”

Prince’s cousin Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson, plays his dad in the film, and Prince opened up about their close relationship.

He said working on the film together was “one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

Referencing the Jackson family estate Hayvenhurst in Encino, California, he continued, "Growing up with Jaafar as we did at Hayvenhurst, as siblings, as cousins making home movies to now here we are making a major motion picture about my father, his uncle, somebody we both love very much.”

Seeing Jaafar as Michael, however, was very emotional for Prince.

“The first time that I saw him in person in his hair and makeup was really an emotional shock because I had not seen my father in a long time,” Prince said, getting choked up. “Jaafar just embodied him and brought him back in that moment. It was difficult to maintain and keep composure because I just really wanted to give him a hug in that moment, but I had to tell him, ‘Jaafar, I’m proud of you. You are gonna do great, but I need to take a little step outside to get some air.'”

He said that the Jackson family has been very supportive of Jaafar overall.

“As family, we’re very supportive and we were every bit confident that Jaafar would perform, but I’m happy to say that I think Jaafar greatly exceeded our expectations,” Prince said. “I’m blown away with what he has done here.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Jaafar at the “Michael” premiere in L.A., who revealed the most challenging part about playing the King of Pop.

The 29-year-old explained, “There were many different difficult parts about it, but the most was probably the… performance.”

He went on, “Not just doing the moves, but really owning the moves and making it your own where it feels like the foundation is coming from you, and that took me a long time.”

Jaafar continued, “Sometimes I wouldn't even realize I did certain things, and that's when I knew, ‘Okay, I'm in a flow state. I'm not thinking so much. I'm just allowing the music to dictate what I should do.’ Which I know Michael would always say that. So, I wanted to strive for that.”

What does he think Michael would think of his performance?

Jaafar said, "I would hope he would be very proud and can see how much love and work I put into it to get to a level where he would be happy. I know he's a perfectionist.”