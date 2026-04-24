How Nikki Glaser Overcame Her Real-Life Spirit Tunnel Anxiety

Chris Haston /Warner Bros.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is appearing on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, April 27.

Glaser opened up about overcoming her anxiety with the Spirit Tunnel, which has become a popular trend whenever celebrities make an appearance on the show.

Months ago, Nikki did a skit about having anxiety about the Spirit Tunnel while hosting “Saturday Night Live.” In the skit, Nikki talked about taking Hudsacillin to overcome her fears.

The skit was an idea that Nikki came up with, sharing, “I was thinking of a pharmaceutical ad… The original idea was like, ‘The pill helps you like get the courage to do it.’ I was like, but what if it makes you sick enough to cancel.”

She shared, "I love the Spirit Tunnel and it brings such joy to me but, you know, picturing myself in there was just horrifying.”

Glaser eventually was able to calm her nerves to do it in real-life for her appearance. She explained, “You walk into the hallway and then you feel joy and you’re just like overwhelmed by it. Whatever you have planned to do in there, you don’t really do.”

When Nikki did it in real-life, she referenced the skit by pretending to take some Hudsacillin.

Nikki’s Spirit Tunnel walk was inspired by the one and only Simon Cowell.

“Good or bad, the Spirit Tunnel is going to give you something and I love it,” Glaser emphasized. “It like shows a side of celebrities that we just don’t see… It’s vulnerable and that’s the secret of it.”

She also discussed returning to the Golden Globes for a third time to host the star-studded show next year.

Nikki noted, “There’s really an art to it. As someone who’s done so many roasts didn’t consider when you are roasting people that didn’t ask for a roast, you know, and they’re being honored that night, but your job is to be funny and to make fun of them, it’s a very delicate thing.”