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A new photo has surfaced of “Storage Wars” alum Darrell Sheets taken just hours before his shocking suicide.

In the pic, Darrell is all smiles as he poses with two others at his antique shop in Lake Havasu, Arizona, called "Havasu Show Me Your Junk.”

A witness tells the site that Sheets was upbeat during the encounter.

In a press release obtained by "Extra," Lake Havasu Police revealed Sheets died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

They said, "On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.”

"The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation,” the release went on. "The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.”