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Celebrity chef Sandra Lee and her fiancé Ben Youcef have called off their engagement.

On Thursday, Sandra confirmed the split, writing on Instagram, "After a great deal of reflection, I’ve made the decision to end my engagement.”

While it wasn’t “an easy or quick decision,” Lee took an optimistic approach, saying, "Life has a way of bringing both extraordinary joy and unimaginable challenges. Over time, those experiences shape you in ways you don’t always see until you pause long enough to listen to yourself.”

"I’ve spent much of my life deeply committed to relationships, to family, and to the responsibilities that come with both. I’m incredibly grateful for all of it,” Sandra went on. “But this moment has asked me to look at my life differently and to move forward with a deeper sense of clarity, intention, and honesty with myself.”

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Despite their broken engagement, Sandra is keeping things amicable with Ben. They had been together since 2021.

Calling him a “kind wonderful man,” Lee wrote, "I have nothing but respect for him and for what we shared. I truly want him to move forward into a life that brings him happiness, just as I am committed to doing the same.”

Sandra is looking forward to the future, writing, “This next chapter is about growth, healing, and creating a life that feels fully aligned with my values, my work, and what matters most to me.”

Lee noted that she is feeling scared and excited about what’s ahead as a single woman — but she’s more than ready for it!

She shared, "I’m stepping into it with gratitude, grace, and an open heart. I want to thank you all for your love and thoughtfulness, and for supporting me through the decisions that I make as I move through this extraordinary life."

More than a year ago, “Extra” spoke with Sandra about her relationship with Ben, who made the first move.

She recalled, "He chased me up the street. I did not chase him.”