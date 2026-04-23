Rex Linn Dishes on Wedding Plans with Reba McEntire at Tennessee Ranch (Exclusive)

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Rex Linn represented “Happy’s Place” at NBCUniversal’s Emmy Luncheon.

“Extra” spoke with Rex, who raved about how much fun it is to work with his fiancée Reba McEntire.

He said, “I don’t want to sound corny, but we literally love to go home together and we love to wake up and go to work together… Going to work with her, she’s so funny and so fun to be around.”

“Sometimes I think, ‘What is she doing with me?' She’s so fun but she’s fun for everybody. We go to work, the whole cast has a blast,” Rex added. "It trickles down from the top and that’s what makes the ‘Happy's Place’ crew… Everybody looks forward to going to work every morning and she’s pretty responsible for that.”

While they are busy with “Happy’s Place,” have they set a wedding date yet?

He answered, “No… we’re just enjoying our engagement right now and I’m having a blast enjoying the engagement. She’s been married prior. I’ve never been married, so… If I have to wait another year, who cares. I mean, I don’t care."

What he does know, they will tie the knot at their ranch in Tennessee.