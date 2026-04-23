Mariska Hargitay Reacts to Chris Meloni’s ‘Organized Crime’ Being Canceled (Exclusive)

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“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay attended NBCUniversal’s Emmy Luncheon in L.A.

“Extra” spoke with Mariska about her SVU character, who she described as a “protector.”

She explained, “I think she’s a protector who sees people, who believes women, who supports women, who raises women up and lifts women up, and is determined to protect them and see them and believe them at all costs.”

Hargitay has been part of the “Law & Order” family for over 26 years.

She said, “I pinch myself every day. I love my show. I love my writers. I’m so grateful to Dick Wolf for creating this iconic character… and for the fans who’ve stayed with us, and it’s such an intimate, personal relationship. You know, the show is culturally very important and sadly there are so many survivors in the world, and I think it provides safety and hope and a place for people to see that there is community around these issues.”

So what would an Emmy nom mean to her? Mariska commented, “It would be extraordinary.”

She went on, “I think the show has done such great work and obviously it’s always a gift to be acknowledged for your work.”

She reacted to Chris Meloni’s emotional message following the cancellation of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” She shared, “Well, I saw it and burst out in tears. First of all, I immediately burst out in tears because, you know, it was just like he said, and he was so beautiful and open because it has been a great ride and it has been so beautiful and intimate and such a huge part of his life and was life-changing for him, and so it kind of took me by surprise… You know, Chris is working and in demand and such a magnificent actor, but it’s closing a chapter. So when that happens, one needs to take inventory, right? And it’s a real marker in your life.”

Despite the cancellation, Mariska wants to work with Chris again “somehow some way.”

Next up for Mariska is Broadway. She dished, “I’m doing a play. I’m doing my first Broadway play… I’m replacing Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ on Broadway.”

She shared with a huge smile, "When I first started acting, that's what my teacher said, that I belonged on the stage, so I'm just beyond ecstatic and so excited, and it's nothing shy of thrilling for me."

She also teased the “SVU” Season 27 finale on May 14, saying, "I just watched it two nights ago, and I was so incredibly proud of it. This season was, I think, particularly good, and it was the best season finale I'd seen in a long time and probably the one I was most proud of. So that was an extraordinary way to end the season."