Ciara Miller & Maura Higgins Revealed as First ‘DWTS’ Season 35 Contestants

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"Summer House" star Ciara Miller and "The Traitors" and "Love Island" alum Maura Higgins are joining “Dancing with the Stars” Season 35!

They dropped the news on Hulu’s Get Real House Live on April 22.

“DWTS” co-host Julianne Hough spoke with Maura at the event, saying, "You've been manifesting this.”

The “Love Island” star replied, "I have. I'm a strong believer in manifesting. I had it on my vision board. And now it is happening, which I cannot believe, and I know it's going to be so, so hard, but because I really want to do it, I'm going to put my all into it.”

Her “The Traitors” co-star Mark Ballas warned her it would be “tough."

Higgins confessed, "I've got two left feet, though, so it might not go too well,” adding the pros have "their work cut out."

Ciara reacted in a video message, saying, "I had some unfinished business here in New York City that I needed to wrap up, but I am so excited to join season 35 of 'Dancing with the Stars.’ I feel like this is the perfect moment. I feel like I'm opening a new chapter, and I'm so excited to share it with all of you guys. Can't wait to put my energy on the dance floor."