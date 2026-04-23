'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Finally Meets Her British Beau Wayne (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day: The Single Life,” as Kim finally meets her British love interest Wayne for a real-life date.

Before the meeting, she confesses to camera, “In past relationships, men have made me feel really insecure. Not just about my looks, but just about my whole vibe.”

She adds, "I want somebody that's going to make me feel attractive, desirable, despite all my flaws and all my past. And I really think that Wayne could be that person.”

When Kim and Wayne finally meet face to face they share a big hug, and both agree they look better in person than on video chat!

Kim shares in a confessional, “Wayne is so cute. He is so handsome. And his height really is not that bad… He smells good. He's dressed nice. And he's genuinely so happy to see me.”

Wayne also gave his first impression in a confessional, revealing, “When I first seen Kim, the first thing I thought is, 'Well, she's not that much taller than me. She had a nice smile on her face. She looked a lot prettier than she did on the video.'”

He added, “I think a sexual spark could possibly happen, just need to get to know each other a little bit more first before we jump into bed.”