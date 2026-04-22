Getty Images

On Wednesday, news broke about “Storage Wars” star Darrell Sheets’ death at 67.

Sheets died from “a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” according to a press release from Lake Havasu Police Department.

Did cyberbullying lead to Sheets’ death?

Lake Havasu City Police Department’s spokesperson Sergeant Kyle Ridgway told Page Six, “We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation.”

After hearing about Sheets’ death, his “Storage Wars” co-star Rene Nezhoda took to Instagram to discuss the alleged cyberbullying that he battled.

In a video, Rene told his followers, “[Darrell] had this guy, like, really, really tormenting him lately and cyberbullying [him].”

“Guys, just because you watch us on television doesn’t mean you know us,” Nezhoda emphasized. “It doesn’t mean you know what we’re about... As a matter of fact, if you have somebody in your life that thinks it’s funny to cyberbully other people… slap them in the back of the head… You never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through.”

Rene urged the police to “look into that guy” who was allegedly cyberbullying Darrell.

Nezhoda also opened up on his friendship with Sheets, which wasn’t seen much on “Storage Wars.”

He noted, “I know a lot of you guys think we hated each other because we competed a lot on the show and, you know, we had our moments. We had our run-ins, but that’s because we were both competitors, right?

“Deep down, me and Darrell were friends,” Rene elaborated. “We talked every now and then. He’s a very hard worker that cared more than anyone I’ve probably ever met about their family.”

Rene remembered Darrell on Instagram, captioning the post, “RIP Darrell Sheets! Our prayers are with you and your family! It’s been a honor to share the stage with you the last 15 years!”

Sheets was on 163 episodes of “Storage Wars” until 2023.