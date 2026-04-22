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“Storage Wars” star Darrell Sheets has died at the age of 67.

In a press release obtained by "Extra," Lake Havasu Police revealed Sheets died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

They said, "On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.”

"The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation,” the release went on. "The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

After the news broke, the show's network A& E told "Extra," "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Sheets was on “Storage Wars” for 13 years until 2023. He also appeared on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” and Rachael Ray’s cooking show.

Sheets had been living in Arizona for the past few years since suffering a heart attack in 2019.