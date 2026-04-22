Skye P. Marshall & Jason Ritter Dish on ‘Matlock’ Finale: ‘Wild Ride’ (Exclusive)

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“Extra” spoke with Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter ahead of their bombshell “Matlock” finale!

Skye teased, “The two-hour finale, baby! Call your friends, pop your corn… It’s going to be a wild ride!”

Jason agreed, “So exciting!”

Marshall added, “The audience is going to be fed quite a meal in the finale.”

Skye and Jason play divorced couple Olympia and Julian, who work as attorneys at the same law firm.

Ritter shared, “I love that people are seeing a relationship especially between ex spouses that is sort of healing and positive and they are navigating it in a mature way.”

Skye added, “It’s fantastic having the receipts from the audience and how much they celebrate our show, that all the fun we’re having, it pays off."

While the stars have a complicated relationship on screen, they are good friends off camera.

Jason said, “It’s hard to believe that there was a long period of time where we didn’t know each other. It feels like we’ve known each other forever.”

Skye also gushed over their co-star Kathy Bates.

Marshall shared, “From the beginning [she] always made me feel like an equal, even though she was a legend and so far ahead of the game.”