La Toya Jackson Explains Why Sister Janet Wasn’t in ‘Michael’ Biopic

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Janet Jackson is noticeably missing from the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” and now we know why.

Sister La Toya Jackson, who is portrayed by Jessica Sula in the movie, told Variety at the “Michael” premiere in L.A., “I wish everybody was in the movie. She was asked and she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes.”

Director Antoine Fuqua also addressed Janet’s absence, telling the magazine, “I have so much respect and love for Janet, but, you know, it’s okay. She’s supportive of Jaafar and that’s what matters.”

Janet’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, son of Jermaine Jackson, portrays Michael in the film.

“Extra” spoke with La Toya about Jaafar’s performance at the premiere.

She told us, “I think what really and truly, honestly impressed me was the fact that Jaafar made you believe and think that it was Mike, and you look at him and you forget that it's Jaafar and you think it's your brother. So, I was highly impressed with the work that he put into it and how he delivered it on the screen. So wonderful.”

She revealed, “I cried three times…”

La Toya said what really got her was “seeing the story of your family in the beginning and my father just making sure he instilled certain work… and making sure they did everything perfectly, and when you recall those days it becomes emotional to you — and that's basically what happened.”

Jaafar also spoke with “Extra” about the challenges of playing the King of Pop.

He explained, “There were many different difficult parts about it, but the most was probably the… performance.”

Jaafar went on, “Not just doing the moves, but really owning the moves and making it your own where it feels like the foundation is coming from you, and that took me a long time.”

He added, “Sometimes I wouldn't even realize is I did certain things, and that's when I knew, ‘Okay, I'm in a flow state. I'm not thinking so much. I'm just allowing the music to dictate what I should do.’ Which I know Michael would always say that. So, I wanted to strive for that.”