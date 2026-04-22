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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a hot Malibu beach date.

The couple packed on the PDA as he held her in the waves, and they cozied up and locked lips.

In February, the two sparked dating rumors.

In video and photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen arriving at a Paris hotel in the same SUV.

In March, a source told People magazine that Kim and Lewis were on a vacation in Tokyo with her kids Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6.

Another insider shared with the outlet, “He’s just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim’s very into him. They are both busy with their careers but see each other as much as possible. It’s more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim’s interest and she’s definitely intrigued.”

Earlier this month, they went Instagram official.

Lewis posted a video reel that featured him behind the wheel of a Ferrari F40 with Kim sitting the passenger seat as he whipped around the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo.