Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Have Been 'Hanging Out’ for Months (Report)

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There was plenty of speculation about the stars after they both attended the first weekend of Coachella.

A source told Deuxmoi they were “making out” at Justin Bieber’s after-party!

Kendall and Jacob, however, have not confirmed a romance.

Now, a source tells People magazine, “They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.”

People also points out that they have history. Jacob attended Kendall’s birthday party in 2022 and they were just spotted in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this year.

The supermodel and “Frankenstein" actor have been in high-profile relationships before.

Kendall was previously linked to Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Blake Griffin and Harry Styles.