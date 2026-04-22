Getty Images

Jelly Roll is opening up about his health journey after a minor setback over the holidays.

In a YouTube video he confessed to “avoiding the scale” after going off “the rails."

Jelly explained that after losing 275 lbs., he landed the cover of Men’s Health magazine’s Winter 2026 issue.

In his new video, the Grammy winner explains, “We hit the goal and it was right before the holidays, so I was like, 'You know what, man? I’ve been working hard for the last three years losing this weight, I’m going to enjoy the holidays.’”

Jelly shared, “I had a big Thanksgiving meal, I had a big birthday meal, I ate a big Christmas meal. Kinda got off the rails and I broke my collarbone... a few days before Christmas.”

Breaking his collarbone meant he had to temporarily “quit” running and other types of exercise.

He decided to step back on the scale while on camera, saying, “When I weighed in the day of the Men’s Health cover, I was 265. I would guess I’m somewhere between 280 and 260."

The star recorded the weigh in on April 10, saying, “I am scared to [weigh myself]. I feel really fat, I feel really bloated, I feel like the scales are going to let me down.”

Jelly insisted, “Avoiding weighing in has been the problem.”

Ultimately, Jelly found out he had gained 12 lbs., and is now at 276.

The star is definitely back on track, revealing he's training for the New York marathon in November and recently ran 16 miles in one week!

Before learning his new weight, he said, "I want to get these last 40 or 50 lbs. off and then I eventually want to cut my skin, and I eventually want to be on the cover of something crazy like GQ or Rolling Stone or Vanity Fair or Forbes or Time with my shirt off. I know this is getting real silly now, but I don't know. I just believe there's this story that a guy can go from 560 lbs. to a shirt-off picture. It's absurd.”

“Extra” spoke with Jelly in January, and asked if he had changed physically, emotionally, and mentally throughout his health journey.

Jelly Roll shared, “Every way… Spiritually, I've gotten closer to God. I've gotten closer to myself. I'm a better father. I'm more present with my children. You should see it, dude. I mean, I'm coaching my son's basketball team this year… I just feel physically better and I feel like I can physically do it.”

Adding, “When you're 550 lbs.… you definitely don't think about trying to coach a team, you wonder if there's a bench you can sit on, you know? So, it's like for God to just even make that big of a difference to have the weigh off… literally the weight, 300 lbs. I'm a whole different human.”

Sharing how he is doing it, "Eating very, very vigilant with my food. I have a whole different relationship with food. I did a lot of therapy around just bad eating and a lot of running, man. I love running."

He loves running now, but that wasn’t always the case.