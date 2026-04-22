Hulk Hogan Doc Reveals He Took Shocking Amounts of Fentanyl at End of Career

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Months before Hulk Hogan died in July 2025, the wrestling icon filmed a Netflix docuseries about his life and wrestling career.

"Hulk Hogan: Real American” — which is streaming now — drops some major bombshells, including the huge amount of fentanyl he was taking after he returned to the ring around 2009.

In the series, Hogan, former wrestling executive Eric Bischoff, and former TNA (Total Nonstop Wrestling) producer Jeremy Borash detail Hulk’s struggles as he joined TNA following his divorce from ex-wife Linda Hogan.

Hulk claimed he "gave her everything to get rid of her,” but was left broke, so he signed with TNA.

Bischoff explained, "Hulk was reluctant to go, but he needed the money,” saying Hogan was "in the darkest, most devastating part of his life.”

Eric put it this way, "Your wife’s divorcing you, your doctors are giving you fistfuls of pills that would kill a horse, and you're chasing it down with a quart of vodka a day.”

Borash said they wanted Hogan to be an "active member of the roster,” but "it became very apparent very quickly he was in no shape to do that."

Bischoff said Hulk was “contractually obligated” to work and needed the money, but looking back, Eric confessed, "There were times I felt really sh*tty about myself for making him do that.”

Hulk was in such bad shape he was taking a shocking amount of fentanyl.

He shared, “I was taking 80-milligram fentanyls, two in the morning, stuffing them under my gums."

Hulk went on, "I had two 300mg patches of fentanyl on my legs and they gave me six 1500mg fentanyl lollipops to eat. I went to the pharmacy, he goes, 'You should be dead. We have never seen a human being take this much fentanyl.’”

The wrestler was in so much pain he could no longer sleep in his bed.

"I had to sleep in a chair, and if I just twitched my finger like that, my whole back would spasm and torque,” he revealed.

Bischoff recalled, "I would literally have to go to his hotel and help him get out of bed and get into the shower to get ready to go to the shoot.”

Hulk’s last in-ring match with TNA was in 2012 ahead of his 2013 retirement.

The star died at 71 of a heart attack in July 2025. He also had a history of leukemia CLL, which was not public until after his death.