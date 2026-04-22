Emily Blunt & Stanley Tucci’s Favorite ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Quotes (Exclusive)

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Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are dishing on "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Emily and Stanley about reprising their roles 20 years after the original.

Emily called it “very transporting” to be back in their roles, adding, “I feel like the first one, I have lasting, very, very prominent memories of it and such an informative time in my life.”

The original movie’s director David Frankel as well as screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna returned for the sequel, as well as the cast and crew.

Stanley noted, “That’s a very unusual experience. I’ve never had that experience and I’ve been doing this for 45 years and to be able to have that same core group of people together after 20 years is kind of amazing.”

When asked how they realized that the original was a cultural phenomenon, Tucci commented, “People would come up to us over the years and say, ‘I love that movie’ and you saw how much people watch it.”

Emily chimed in, “How they quote it to you."

As for their favorite quotes from the first movie, Emily shared, "I love it when Meryl goes, ‘Why is no one ready?’ It’s the way she reads it. I also did always love the hideous skirt convention line, but it’s not the one that’s quoted to me all the time, but it made me laugh so much because it’s unnecessarily mean.”

Stanley commented, "That’s mine, actually. So funny.”

Both Emily and Stanley remarked about realizing the feverish fandom for the film when they started filming the sequel on the streets of New York.

Stanley said, “We start shooting it, you know, on the streets and you know, half of Manhattan is there.”

Emily added, “It was nuts.”

As for working with Anne Hathaway again, Emily raved, “I love working with Annie because she’s a great dance partner in scenes. She’s very spontaneous. She’ll sort of go with whatever you want to do.”

Emily noted that their characters will have a “desire to connect in a world that is cruel, in a world that’s cutthroat” in the sequel.