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Days after D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, was charged with first-degree murder and entered a not guilty plea, a cause of death for his alleged victim has been released.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reportedly last seen in April 2025 at D4vd’s home in L.A., and her body was found in his Tesla in September 2025.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

According to a Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner press release, Hernandez, 15, died from "multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s).”

Her manner of death is listed as homicide.

In a death investigation summary from Los Angeles County, obtained by Deadline, it states, “There are two penetrating wounds of the torso with smooth edges that may represent sharp force injuries. The wound on the upper abdomen penetrates the liver, and the wound on the left chest penetrates one of the left intercostal spaces with disruption of the adjacent ribs, confecal surfaces. The left lung appears intact.”

In one investigator's account of finding the body “in a body bag in the front trunk of a Tesla," they wrote, “She was wearing a tube top, underwear, leggings and socks. I observed multiple holes in the front and the back of the tube top.”

The report continued, “She was missing both arms above the elbows and both legs above the knees.”

The responder noted that her limbs were found in a black trash bag below the body bag and that the “decedent was in an advanced state of decomposition."

On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged D4vd with first-degree murder with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14, and mutilating a body.

Those special circumstances included lying in wait, because D4vd allegedly invited Celeste to his home at the time she disappeared, financial gain because he was allegedly protecting his career, and murdering a witness to an investigation, which was tied to an investigation into allegations he was sexually abusing Celeste.

On Monday, The AP reported D4vd, made his first court appearance from behind glass in a secure area as his defense attorney entered the not guilty pleas. The judge stated that D4vd would continue to be held without bail.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman also announced at a press conference that if convicted, the singer faces “life without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty.”

He stated that in April 2025 the teen went to D4vd’s home in the Hollywood Hills and was “not heard from again.”