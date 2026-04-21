Sean Cavanaugh Teases ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 4: ‘We All Found Love’ (Exclusive)

Scott Kirkland/FOX

Love is in the air on "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 4 as 27 single ladies leave the city behind for country living, to vie for the hearts of three ruggedly handsome leads.

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis caught up with leads Sean Cavanaugh, Brett Maverick and Braden Pridemore to get the scoop on what’s in store.

Braden revealed that it got more serious than he was expecting, saying, “Very quickly it became very real, which is honestly not something I was totally expecting.”

He also touched on the realities of farm life, saying, "The farm is very important and I think the lifestyle is pretty romanticized and then when you get down to it it’s like some girls are like, 'I don’t know if I really want this.'"

Brett talked about a new twist on the show, explaining, “We had one girl that jumped from one farm to the next and I guess you’ll have to wait and see what that turns out to be like.”

Braden added, “That was definitely a curveball that got thrown at us.”

Cavanaugh shared what he's looking for in a mate, saying, "I like a girl that is willing to get dressed up and go out and have a nice dinner, but also balancing that with getting her hands dirty and being adventurous outside and having fun, being playful and being my best friend, but also my wife."

Sean also revealed it all works out in the end, dishing, “I did find love,” adding, “For the first time all three farmers found love. Can’t say who, but we all found love."