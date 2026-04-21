Tim Walker/W Magazine

Rihanna’s baby girl Rocki just landed her first magazine cover!

The pop star and her 7-month-old daughter posed for the W magazine’s Volume 3, The Pop Issue.

The mag crowned Riri the “Queen Mother” with two covers, one of her holding baby Rocki and another of her giving porcupine chic in a Chanel Haute Couture feathered jacket.

Tim Walker/W Magazine

Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior, opened up about designing baby Rocki’s diaper and headpiece for the shoot, saying, “The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior. When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box. When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do.”

The magazine also spoke with Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky who said she’s changed over the years since they welcomed sons RZA, almost 4, Riot, 2, and now their daughter Rocki.

Tim Walker/W Magazine

“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you,” he said. "But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched — one of a kind. I just adore her.”