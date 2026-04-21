La Toya Jackson Reveals What Made Her Cry in ‘Michael’ Biopic (Exclusive)

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La Toya Jackson spoke to “Extra’s” Derek Hough at the L.A. premiere of “Michael,” the lavish biopic that chronicles the life and career of her late brother Michael Jackson.

Sharing how it felt to be there, she said, “It's magical just to see the love and the people that are here for him. It's so, so magical. And I have to say he would be so proud and so happy and so honored. So, I know he's looking down on all of us.”

La Toya also shared that she was very impressed with the work her nephew Jaafar Jackson put into playing the King of Pop, saying, “I think what really and truly, honestly impressed me was the fact that Jaafar made you believe and think that it was Mike, and you look at him and you forget that it's Jaafar and you think it's your brother. So, I was highly impressed with the work that he put into it and how he delivered it on the screen. So wonderful.”

She revealed, “I cried three times…”

La Toya said what really got her was “seeing the story of your family in the beginning and my father just making sure he instilled certain work… and making sure they did everything perfectly, and when you recall those days it becomes emotional to you — and that's basically what happened."

She went on, “I think it's wonderful that Mike had such an impact on the world. And it's funny because when you're a part of the family, you live with this every day, and you see him this way every day. And he had so much more talent to show and he didn't. And I would always say, 'Mike, show them this. Show them this.' He goes, 'No, give them a little bit at a time.’"