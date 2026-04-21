Kimora Lee Simmons’ Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Files for Divorce

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Kimora Lee Simmons and her businessman husband Tim Leissner have called it quits after 12 years of marriage.

Divorce papers were filed by Leissner on Monday, April 20, according to People magazine.

Leissner cited “irreconcilable differences.”

A separation date was not listed, but sources told TMZ that the couple have been estranged for at least four years.

The divorce could get complicated since they have one child together, son Wolfe, 11.

Tim requested joint legal and physical custody of Wolfe, as well as spousal support.

Leissner’s divorce filing comes months after he began his two-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges of bribery and money laundering.

He initiated the divorce and signed the papers in February, just days before surrendering to a prison in Pennsylvania. He is set to be released on September 27, 2027.

In December, a single Kimora told People magazine that she had no "prospects" since she's not willing to go on a dating app. She stressed, "You have to look out for yourself. A man's not going to be responsible to give you everything in life. It's important to be independent."