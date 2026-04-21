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Singer Josh Groban is leveling up in his relationship with actress girlfriend Natalie McQueen.

After nearly four years of dating, the couple is engaged!

On Tuesday, Groban announced their engagement on Instagram. Along with pics from his Disneyland proposal, he wrote, "MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!! Sharing this life with you is my happiest place, @nataliemcqueen. Thank you @disneyweddings for helping make the best day of our lives (so far) so magical.”

In response to the post, Michael Bublé commented, "Congrats to you both ❤️

What awesome news 👏👏👏.”

John Stamos wrote, "Magical CONGRATS.”

Josh and Natalie went public with their relationship in 2023. On Valentine’s Day that year, he gushed that Natalie made him "so gosh dang stupid happy.”

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A year later, Josh opened up about the secret to their relationship, telling People magazine, "We really like to communicate. We’re both people pleasers and we're both introverts, so that can sometimes mean that it takes a little bit of prodding, like, 'No, how are you really feeling?' And so we always just want to make things great for each other.”

He emphasized, "And at the end of the day, we just love each other a lot, respect each other and try to make each day better.”

In the summer of 2022, McQueen posted an Instagram pic of someone resembling Groban, calling him her “boyfriend."

Years before finding love with Natalie, he dated Kat Dennings, but they split in 2016.