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“The Boys” co-stars Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit are seemingly married!

According to The Daily Telegraph, the pair tied the knot at Mona Farm in Braidwood, Australia, on Saturday, April 18.

Some of the wedding guests posted now-deleted pics of Jack and Claudia dancing to Donovan’s song “Atlantis."

For the special occasion, Doumit wore a satin wedding dress, which featured a ruffled skirt. Quaid opted for a red blazer with gold embroidery.

The outlet reported that some of the wedding guests included his famous parents Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Costner, Henry Golding, and their “The Boys” co-star Karl Urban.

Urban posted a pic of himself in a suit outside the Hyatt Hotel in Canberra, which just 55 miles from the venue.

On Monday, he wrote on Instagram, "Suited n booted.”

It also looks like Jack and Claudia celebrated their union at Smokey Horse Nepalese restaurant.

The restaurant’s Instagram wrote, "Big congratulations to the newlyweds @jack_quaid and @claudiadoumit, what a beautiful couple you two make, we wish you boundless happiness and good fortune in the days ahead!!!” the venue captioned the post. “It was an absolute pleasure to host you guys at ole #SmokeyHorse, and we trust your family and friends enjoyed their stay here in our beloved little hometown? ☺️❤️🙏 ...From #Hollywood to #Braidwood, #GiddyUp!!! 🤠🐎💨”

In 2020, Jack and Claudia met on the set of “The Boys” after she joined the show in the second season as Victoria Neuman.

The two have been romantically linked since the summer of 2022. At the time, they were photographed holding hands while spending time in Australia, where she was born and raised.