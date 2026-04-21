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Jaafar Jackson is playing his late uncle Michael Jackson in the new “Michael” biopic.

He spoke to “Extra’s” Derek Hough at the L.A. premiere about this “defining moment” in his life.

Jaafar said, "I won't experience anything like that [again], just having that first-time experience on a set, but to portray my Uncle Michael and all the time I put into preparation, then to finally release it on set… and then to be here and seeing the reaction from everyone and the fact that there's so many people that came out. I couldn't be happier."

The 29-year-old also talked about the most challenging part of becoming Michael, explaining, “There were many different difficult parts about it, but the most was probably the… performance.”

He went on, “Not just doing the moves, but really owning the moves and making it your own where it feels like the foundation is coming from you, and that took me a long time.”

Jaafar, the son of Jermaine Jackson, reflected, “Sometimes I wouldn't even realize is I did certain things, and that's when I knew, ‘Okay, I'm in a flow state. I'm not thinking so much. I'm just allowing the music to dictate what I should do.’ Which I know Michael would always say that. So, I wanted to strive for that."

Plus, he shared his hope for what moviegoers take from the project.

"I really hope that the audiences walk away with a true, deeper understanding of Michael the human being and to really take in those moments, you know, regardless of the performances and those big spectacle moments that we’re familiar with, but really those moments that we haven't seen behind closed doors where if it's just a look he gives or if it's a quiet moment that really allows you into his psyche, his soul.”

Jaafar spoke about his first meeting with movie producer Graham King, who looked at nearly 200 actors for the role.

Jackson revealed, "I know the first meeting in person, he said he felt organically a lot of natural similarities… I was just being myself, but from his point of view, he saw something and, you know, at that time, I had no idea what acting was. And that was really the starting point. Like, first, what is acting for me? And if I can tackle that down, then we can have a conversation about Michael.”

What does he think Michael would think of his performance?

Jaafar said, "I would hope he would be very proud and can see how much love and work I put into it to get to a level where he would be happy. I know he's a perfectionist.”

Derek asked what Jaafar thinks is the biggest misconception about his uncle. He said, "I would say that he wanted to be white. That's a big misconception, and this film gives you that understanding of what that is, you know, that vitiligo played a part in his life, and not a lot of people really understand what that is and he was dealing with that from an early age."