Haylie Duff & Matt Rosenberg End 12-Year Engagement

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Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg are going their separate ways.

Duff’s rep told People magazine that the couple "ended their relationship around the first of the year.”

The rep added, "She asks for privacy at this time in protection of her young daughters.”

The exes share daughters Ryan, 10, and Lulu, 7.

Haylie and Matt got engaged on April Fool’s Day 2014, but never wed.

After their engagement, Haylie told People magazine they were "very different in a lot of ways."

Haylie, 41, whose younger sister is Hilary Duff, explained, "I think really when he became close with my family, and I saw how simpatico everybody was, that's when I was like, ‘Okay, so not only do I love him, but they love him, too.' And I feel like that's the way it's supposed to be."

Years later, when Haylie was pregnant with Lulu, she spoke with People about putting off wedding planning.