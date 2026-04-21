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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have fans wondering if they are engaged after Zoë stepped out multiple times with some bling.

In the photo above she was spotted on a stroll with Harry on April 19 in London, wearing a ring on her left hand!

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The couple kept it casual in sunglasses and baseball caps, as Kravitz carried a cup of coffee.

They were spotted again days later, and photos published by The Sun give a closer view of her giant diamond ring.

Other pics posted by the paper show the couple sharing a hot goodbye kiss as she leaves her London hotel.

A source told the paper, “Harry and Zoë look so in love — and she’s got an enormous diamond on her ring finger.”

The insider added, "He is such a gent and led her to a waiting car before leaning in and giving her a kiss. When she left Harry waved her off. Zoe had a massive smile on her face."

Noting the size of the ring, the source said, “You couldn’t miss the ring on her finger. It is absolutely huge.”