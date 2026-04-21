Celebrity News April 21, 2026
Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz Spark Engagement Rumors
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have fans wondering if they are engaged after Zoë stepped out multiple times with some bling.
In the photo above she was spotted on a stroll with Harry on April 19 in London, wearing a ring on her left hand!
The couple kept it casual in sunglasses and baseball caps, as Kravitz carried a cup of coffee.
They were spotted again days later, and photos published by The Sun give a closer view of her giant diamond ring.
Pic! Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz Spotted in New York CityView Story
Other pics posted by the paper show the couple sharing a hot goodbye kiss as she leaves her London hotel.
A source told the paper, “Harry and Zoë look so in love — and she’s got an enormous diamond on her ring finger.”
Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz Spotted Arm in Arm in RomeView Story
The insider added, "He is such a gent and led her to a waiting car before leaning in and giving her a kiss. When she left Harry waved her off. Zoe had a massive smile on her face."
Noting the size of the ring, the source said, “You couldn’t miss the ring on her finger. It is absolutely huge.”
Styles and Kravitz were first linked in August 2025 after they were spotted arm in arm in Rome.