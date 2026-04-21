Elizabeth Smart’s Shocking New Bodybuilding Career — See the Bikini Pic!

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Elizabeth Smart has transformed her body!

On Tuesday, Smart took to Instagram to share a photo of herself during a bodybuilding competition in Salt Lake City.

She wrote, “When I posted the pictures in my story of me standing on stage in a bikini it probably shocked many of you, and I understand the shock because had you asked me if I would ever compete in a bodybuilding show a couple of years ago I would have said, ‘Absolutely not! Never in 100 years!’”

Elizabeth revealed that it was her fourth bodybuilding competition, admitting that she was hesitant to post pics at first.

She explained, “I was too afraid to post it before. Worried that I would be judged, not taken seriously, somehow perceived as less than or now unworthy to continue work as an advocate for all survivors. Then this past weekend it struck me how eerily familiar these feelings and thoughts are for too many survivors. I think it’s easy to be labeled as one thing, and honestly, that’s not me nor do I think it’s any of us we are more than just one topic, one idea, one label.”

When she was 14, Elizabeth was abducted for nine months before she was reunited with her family in March 2003.

“I am interested in many things, and as I get older I realize more and more how important it is to make the most of today, we don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Smart emphasized. “And I don’t want to reach the end of my life and look back and feel regret for only living a half-life, not going after all the things I want to do and try. This was a big change for me, it was hard, it pushed me, challenged me not to give up.”

Along with expressing how “proud” she is of her body, Elizabeth wrote, “I refuse to feel embarrassed about trying something new and am embracing my chance at life to the absolute fullest I can. I only hope that we all find the courage to chase new experiences, goals, bettering ourselves, and most importantly happiness.”

Smart gave a special shout-out to her fitness coach Robyn Maher, who also posted a pic from the competition.

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