D4vd Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Celeste Rivas Hernandez

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Singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, has entered not guilty pleas to all counts related to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, The Associated Press reports.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged D4vd with first-degree murder with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14, and mutilating a body.

Those special circumstances included lying in wait, because D4vd allegedly invited Celeste to his home at the time she disappeared, financial gain because he was allegedly protecting his career, and murdering a witness to an investigation, which was tied to an investigation into allegations he was sexually abusing Celeste.

The AP adds that D4vd, wearing all black, made his first court appearance on Monday from behind glass in a secure area as his defense attorney entered the not guilty pleas. The judge stated that D4vd would continue to be held without bail.

Celeste’s parents attended the hearing.

On Monday, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a press conference that if convicted, the singer faces “life without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty.”

He stated that in April 2025 the teen went to D4vd’s home in the Hollywood Hills and was “not heard from again.”

Hochman said that in September 2025, Celeste’s “dismembered and decomposed remains were found in two bags inside of a front trunk of a car registered to Mr. Burke.”

Last week, D4vd was arrested on suspicion of murder.