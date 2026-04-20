Ryan Reynolds Raves About Blake Lively’s Integrity Amid Justin Baldoni Court Battle

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Weeks before Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni battle it out in court, her husband Ryan Reynolds is offering his support!

In an interview for “Today,” which aired on Sunday, Ryan opened up about how his family is doing amid her legal battle with Baldoni.

Reynolds said, "Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife. People have no idea what is really going on. I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do.”

Ryan and Blake share four kids — James, 11, Inez, 8, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.

Lively has included Reynolds on a witness list for the trial, which is set to begin on May 18.

According to a court filing submitted earlier this month, Reynolds will most likely testify about the promotion and production of her film “It Ends with Us.”

Weeks ago, Judge Lewis Liman tossed 10 of Lively’s claims, including sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy.

However, three of the claims, including breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation, remain.

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively’s allegations.

He then filed the $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that has been officially dismissed.