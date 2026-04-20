Madonna's Entire Vintage Coachella Outfit Is Missing: 'These Aren't Just Clothes'

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Does someone have something to confess?

In a post-Coachella Instagram Story on Monday, superstar Madonna went from gushing about the experience and thanking Sabrina Carpenter to revealing that her entire look from the evening has vanished!

"I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing," she wrote. "My costume that was pulled from my personal archives - jacket, corset, dress and all other garments."

Madonna is known to have a state-of-the-art and exhaustive archive of most of her stage-worn and personal clothing items, footwear, and accessories, so this loss definitely hit her hard.

"These aren't just clothes, they are a part of my history," she went on. "Other archival items from the same era went missing as well."

The lace-up boots and jacket had previously graced the Coachella stage, while her corset was from her "Sorry" music video of the same era.

Madonna concluded by stating she is "hoping and praying" they'll be found, and mentions a reward. Anyone with info on the missing loot should email infomaverick2026@gmail.com.

The Queen of Pop is grateful for any help, noting, "Thank you will all My Heart."

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