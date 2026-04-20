Kate Hudson & Mindy Kaling Tease Some ‘Wedding Fun’ in ‘Running Point’ S2 (Exclusive)

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Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling and Brenda Song chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about “Running Point” Season 2.

They talked about Ray Romano joining the cast, with Mindy saying it was very “unexpected,” dishing, "We had heard he was a fan of the show."

She joked, "I like when extremely wealthy actors who don't need to do anything decide that they want to shlep out to downtown L.A. and work a 16- hour day with these guys. I think it's a real compliment.”

Kate added, "He's got such a warmth about him and a familiarity for me as someone who watched the show ['Everybody Loves Raymond’]."

Brenda also talked about why this is a dream project.

Song said, “I always said I've worked my whole life for this moment being able to work on a project where I love the subject matter so much, being such a huge Lakers fan.”

Brenda said that before she landed the role of Ali, "I was actually at such a crossroads just feeling like, 'I just had two kids.' Just feeling like, ‘Where do I fit in this industry?' And chatting with

Mindy and working with Kate, these two women inspire me on such a personal level outside of all of this craziness. It has been such a wonderful experience, and I just hope we get to keep doing it."

Plus, Kate talked about her character Isla, saying, “Her love life is complex… It’s complicated love. She’s trying to figure out. But I think the thing that Isa struggles with in this the most is her relationship to the team.”

She said of Justin Theroux’s character Cam, "Cam's back, which is a whole other dynamic in this, which makes the stakes way higher."

Mindy teased that we will see some “wedding fun” this season.

“We get to have the moments that you'd want to see, and then some unexpected things,” she hinted.