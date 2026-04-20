Justin Theroux on New Dad Life & Fun Joining ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Days after announcing the birth of his first child, Justin Theroux stepped out in Prada for the NYC premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Justin, who gave his wife Nicole Brydon Bloom all the credit with their newborn.

When asked if he was getting any sleep, Justin shared, “I am getting some sleep, thanks to my fabulous wife. She’s got the hardest job right now.”

Tonight, the pair went out for their “first date night” since welcoming their son.

Justin also dished on his billionaire character and how fun it was to join such an iconic franchise.

He quipped, “I love playing billionaires who are out of touch because you watch them on television and wherever we see them online and on social media so it’s fun to kind of make fun of one… I had a great one.”

As for what research he did for the role, Theroux noted, “They’re all in our faces so like insufferably that all you have to do is be existing in America and you’re going to bump into these or at least see these billionaires.”

Theroux was a “huge” fan of the first film, but he wasn’t feeling the pressure for the second one. He explained, “I try and put those things out of my head, otherwise the pressure would be too great.”

Justin shared that he and Emily Blunt laughed a lot, saying, “That woman is funny.”

Years ago, Justin and Emily worked on the drama “Girl on a Train.” He shared, “We had such a great time together and she’s an old dear friend.”