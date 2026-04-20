Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Ex Justin Theroux Welcoming First Child

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Justin Theroux and his wife Nicole Brydon announced the birth of their first child.

Alongside a pic of their bundle of joy resting on Justin’s chest, they wrote on Instagram, "He’s here 🕊️ we are so in love.”

The post was met with tons of congratulatory messages, including a like from his famous ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Justin and Jennifer have remained friendly since calling it quits in 2018 after three years of marriage.

Nicole’s friend Nina Dobrev commented, "He’s perfect 🥹🤍.”

Katie Couric added, "Congratulations! So exciting! 💙💙💙💙”

Brenda Song wrote, "CONGRATS!! So happy for you guys!”

In December, news broke that Justin and Nicole were expecting.

Their son’s arrival comes just a year after Justin and Nicole tied the knot in a beachy ceremony.