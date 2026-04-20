Check out the newly released teaser trailer for Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman’s highly anticipated film “Practical Magic 2.”

The two are reprising their roles as the Owen sisters, who "confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all” in the sequel, directed by Susanne Bier.

Stockard Channing and Dianne West are also back for the sequel, reprising their roles as the Owen sisters’ aunts.

Joey King, Maisie Williams and Lee Pace are also in the film, which comes 28 years after the first installment.

In the original, Nicole and Sandra’s characters Gillian and Sally fight a curse on the women in their family that kills any man with whom they fall in love.