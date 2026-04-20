Eddie Murphy Shares Excitement for 'Shrek 5’ & Donkey Spin-Off Movie (Exclusive)

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Eddie Murphy spoke to “Extra” as he was honored with the 51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

He shared, "This is a beautiful thing. All my kids are here and, you know, Mike Myers is over there and 'Shrek 5' is coming out very soon and this is just a beautiful thing.”

Eddie added, "I've been making movies… since I was 20 years old and I'm 65 now. So, it's a long time and this business is a business where people come and go, like, most people don't get to be around it this long. So, it's a great feeling.”

Looking back, Eddie said he has no advice for his younger self as he launched his career on “Saturday Night Live," saying, "I never give advice. I wouldn't have given him any advice either because I don't take advice."

Plus, Eddie said of his upcoming projects, “No ‘Beverly Hills Cop 5’ in the immediate future, [but] 'Shrek 5' and ‘Donkey.' The first Donkey movie… Donkey’s getting his own movie.”

“Extra” also spoke with Myers, who voices Shrek, while Eddie voices Donkey.

Mike called Eddie a “legend,” adding, “Obviously, I never got to work with Chaplin, never got to work with Peter Sellers, Alec Guinness, but I can say to my kids, I worked with Eddie Murphy."