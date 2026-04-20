‘Days of Our Lives’ & ‘Melrose Place’ Star Patrick Muldoon Dead at 57

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Actor Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles in “Days of Our Lives,” “Melrose Place” and “Starship Troopers," died unexpectedly on Sunday at just 57.

His manager confirmed the news to Variety, and Deadline reports Muldoon passed away following a heart attack.

Just two days before he died, Patrick posted on Instagram about a new movie he was producing starring Chris Hemsworth.

"So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz And Alec Baldwin,” he wrote.

The post continued, "Filming now in Australia 🇦🇺 @chrishemsworth @taron.egerton @zaziebeetz #tarinedgerton #chrishemsworth #mattross #producer”

Muldoon launched his career in the 1990s with appearances in hit shows like “Who’s the Boss,” “Saved by the Bell” and “Silk Stalkings.”

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He went on to play Austin Reed in “Days of Our Lives” from 1992 to 1995 and returned to the soap to reprise the role in 2011.

Patrick went on to play Richard Hart in “Melrose Place” in 1995 and Zander Barcalow in the 1997 movie “Starship Troopers.”

His latest film “Dirty Hands,” about a drug deal gone wrong, is set to drop on digital and on demand April 24.

The movie also stars Kevin Interdonato, Guy Nardulli, Denise Richards and Michael Beach.