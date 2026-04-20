Getty Images

Days ago, it was reported that Christina Applegate was hospitalized in Los Angeles.

On Monday, Christina took to Instagram to share a health update.

She wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

Christina included a pic of a “Kissy Kissy” mug on top of her recently released memoir “You with the Sad Eyes.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Christina’s Instagram came days after her rep declined to comment on the hospitalization reports, telling “Extra," "She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."

Applegate has been battling multiple sclerosis since her diagnosis in 2021.

Christina’s memoir tells her life story through her diary entries, including her battle with MS.

Christina revealed in her book that she became self-conscious at the changes her body had gone through, an effect of the massive doses of steroids used to treat her MS.

In the book, she wrote, "Sometimes the weight bothered me more than the disease. I didn’t look in the mirror for a year.”

According to Christina, she battled stomach issues due to MS.

She shared, "I was put on a clear‑liquid diet because of my stomach issues, and all of a sudden, everything just dropped off of me. Within seven months, all of it was gone, and I was down by 50 pounds or more. These days, my legs are tinier than they’ve ever been.”

Last year, Applegate was hospitalized for a kidney infection.

Applegate recorded the episode of her podcast “MeSsy” with Jamie-Lynn Sigler from a hospital in Los Angeles.

Applegate revealed, “So much pain. I'm screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning.”

“Of course, my brain's like, ‘Oh, my appendix is bursting,’” she said, trying to describe her agony.

Applegate started feeling unwell while visiting family in Europe. Once she landed in Los Angeles, she immediately went to a hospital, saying, “I'm like, ‘I wanna be admitted.’”

She went on, “I'm staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven't even thought of, and I want them done.”