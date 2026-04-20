Anne Hathaway on Special Friendship with Meryl Streep: ‘Rich with Soul’ (Exclusive)

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Anne Hathaway stunned in Louis Vuitton at the NYC premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Anne, who is gracing People’s Most Beautiful cover that was unveiled earlier today.

Hathaway is having a busy year, so is she tired?

She answered, “It does not matter if I'm tired. No, I feel good right now. Yes, there are there was maybe a moment this morning when I felt like vapor, but right now I'm here. I'm really here. I'm taking this in. This is amazing. And I'm just I don't know. I'm like I love this city so much. And to watch the city show up like this is really special.”

When asked about New York serving as a character in this film, Anne quipped, "New York is my home. So, and I know how gorgeous she is. And so, when she like I don't know, flips it out, I love it.”

Anne has five movies coming out this year.

She admitted, “It will never happen again. I will never do this to us again. Us, my family… it just kind of goes this way sometimes. You know, it's three years of work that just kind of sent got is being sent out of the world in a six-month window. And so, I'm just going to try to have the best time and hopefully you guys don't get too sick of me, but I won't blame you if you do.”

Anne was 22 when she filmed the original movie and was nervous about meeting co-star Meryl Streep.