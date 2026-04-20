Anne Hathaway & Meryl Streep on Miranda Priestly’s More ‘Rounded’ Edges (Exclusive)

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Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to dish on the highly anticipated “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

They reflected on working together again and returning to the characters, who have changed with time.

Streep shared, “It was fabulous… We never get to revisit people as they mature.”

Gesturing to Anne, she said, “This child was 22. Emily Blunt was 22, I think, when we shot the movie. And to come back and they're grown-ups, they're mothers, they're accomplished, celebrated actors and people with history.”

She went on, “We all brought that, all of our history into this, into recreating these characters and they are a little

bit different… like we all are. We're changed by time and tide and, you know, that's cool.”

Anne added, "Also in the 20 years since, we've all stayed in touch and we're friends and we're in each other's lives and the thing that was so lovely was actually getting to see everybody's characters again. I missed the chemistry there.”

Hathaway went on, "The first time we were all in the conference room together and suddenly the lines were just like going past my head at a million miles an hour. I just thought, ‘Oh, gosh, this is the group that can do that.' And I've missed it and I'm so glad I'm back."

Meryl also shared that Miranda’s edges are a bit more “rounded” in the new movie, saying, “She's shaky. She's a little wobbly because of circumstances. Her business is a little in jeopardy… Everybody’s kind of dealing with the uncertainties of the moment just like people are right now dealing with the uncertainties of where we're going in every industry, not just fashion."

Streep added, “I don't know if she's nicer, but maybe the edges are rounded, you know, as time will do.”

Anne also noted how Miranda had a level of security in the first film that she doesn't have now. "So, so there's something about the the security of Miranda 20 years ago that allowed her certain freedom in how she treated people."