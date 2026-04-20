Alan Osmond, Eldest of the Performing Osmonds, Dies at 76

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Alan Osmond, the eldest member of the musical Osmonds who tore up the pop charts in the 1970s, died April 20 at 76.

According to KSL TV, the family said in a statement that his wife Suzanne and their eight sons were with Osmond at his bedside when he passed away.

Osmond had battled MS for 40 years.

The third-born child of George Virl Osmond Sr. and Olive Osmond, he was born June 22, 1949, in Ogden, Utah, after two older siblings who had severe hearing issues.

From 1958, Alan and his younger brothers Wayne, Merrill and Jay sang together as a barbershop quartet, appearing on TV's "The Andy Williams Show," which paved the way for all their other brothers to join them in the group, and for kid sis Marie to launch a solo career.

Once brother Donny came aboard, the all-brother group was dubbed the Osmonds, switching to pop music and quickly becoming teen heartthrobs. Among their achievements, the Osmonds scored the Top 10 album "Phase III" in 1972 and such hit singles as the no. 1 smash "One Bad Apple" (1970), "Yo-Yo" (1971), "Down by the Lazy River" (1972), and "Love Me for a Reason" (1974).

By the mid-'70s, the group had become passé, and Donny and Marie branched out into a popular TV variety series.

Though the Osmonds continued performing, Alan left by 2007, but did return for his final performance, on October 13, 2018, in Honolulu. He made a public appearance in 2019 in honor of Marie's 60th birthday.

Alan and his brother Merrill founded the Stadium of Fire in Provo, Utah, a massive Fourth of July celebration. He also co-founded and ran the OneHeart Foundation.