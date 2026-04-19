Mindy Cohn Reveals She Left Social Media to 'Go Kick Cancer's Ass'

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Mindy Cohn, a TV icon for playing Natalie on "The Facts of Life," has returned to social media after an absence, explaining, "Have been off social media for awhile ‘ cuz i had to go kick cancer’s ass. i did so."

Cohn, 59, who is currently seen on two seasons of the series "Palm Royale" on Apple TV+, posted an image of herself receiving chemotherapy and giving a thumbs-up.

She graciously acknowledged "the extraordinary help of Providence Saint John’s hospital staff, especially my nurses Finja, Patty and Courtney and my hero, the phenomenal oncology surgeon @antonbilchik."

She went on to write, "Thank you to my family especially my cherished @tarakarsian @johnwstewart @gregoryzarian who have been my advocates and always on the ready to help me when it’s 'my turn'."

She closed defiantly, writing, "Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. onwards! F**K Cancer!"

This is Cohn's second cancer battle — she first had breast cancer in 2012, and was declared cancer-free five years later.

Cohn received countless comments of support from show-biz friends, including Ryan Phillippe, Jerry O'Connell, Helen Hunt, Octavia Spencer, Sarah Paulson, Rosie O'Donnell, Chelsea Handler, Maureen McCormick, Drew Droege, Lucy Hale, Melissa Peterman, Daphne Zuniga, Vicki Lawrence, Ross Mathews and Matt Rogers.