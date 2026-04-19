‘90 Day Fiancé’: ‘Before the 90 Days’ Tell-All Trailer Teases Jaw-Dropping Moments

Watch the trailer for the explosive “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” tell-all!

It offers a sneak peek at some jaw-dropping moments, including Trisha revealing she’s pregnant, the debut of confessional cams during the tell all, surprise guests, and unexpected hookup revelations.

One of the shocking moments is when Stig is confronted on whether he impregnated two women.

During the tell-all, Emma confronts Elise about hooking up with someone. Elise defended herself, saying, “You’re pointing the finger at me when I didn’t do anything wrong."

Lisa tells everyone that she’s no longer with Daniel, saying, “This priest had told us that if I leave Daniel, one of us would die. I ended up in the hospital. I’m terrified for my life ’cause I am cursed by a Nigerian priest.”