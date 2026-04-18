Nathalie Baye, 'Day for Night,' 'Catch Me If You Can,' 'Downton Abbey' Actress, Dies at 77

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Nathalie Baye, the four-time César Award-winning actress who appeared in the movie classic "Day for Night," died Friday, April 17, at 77. She had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

Remembering the legendary star, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote, "We loved Nathalie Baye so much,” on X.

He went on, "She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles, and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema, from François Truffaut to Tonie Marshall. An actress with whom we loved, dreamed, and grew up. We think of her family and her loved ones.”

She was born in Mainneville, Eure, Normandy, on July 6, 1948, beginning her acting career in 1970.

Her film debut was Robert Wise's "Two People" (1972), and she made a huge impression in "Day for Night" (1973) as a script girl.

Often cast as the "good girl," she won three of her Césars in a row, for "Every Man for Himself" (1980), "Strange Affair" (1981), and "La Balance" (1982), the latter of which was an image-shattering breakthrough that led to more varied work.

She played Leonardo DiCaprio's character's mom in the 2002 Steven Spielberg film "Catch Me If You Can" and, more recently, appeared in "Downton Abbey: A New Era" (2022).

Her final performance was in 2023's "Mother Valley."