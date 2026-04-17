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Singer Zayn Malik took to Instagram to reveal that a health scare has landed him in the hospital.

On Friday, He wrote on Instagram, “To my fans — thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always. [It’s] been a long week and [I] am still unexpectedly recovering.”

Along with posting a pic of himself in a hospital bed, Zayn shared, "Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of [doctors], nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love.”

Zayn didn’t disclose his medical issue, but admitted he was “heartbroken” that he couldn’t see his fans while promoting his new album “Konnakol.”

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He wrote, "Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week. I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys. [I] am so thankful for your understanding.”

Zayn is scheduled to perform a concert on Monday in NYC, but it’ll be no surprise if he is forced to postpone.